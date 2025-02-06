CMs of Manipur, Haryana take dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Ministers of Manipur and Haryana, N Biren Singh and Nayab Singh Saini, took a dip at Sangam on Thursday.

Sharing a video on social media of his arrival, the Manipur CM described the grand event as a historic and a rare spiritual opportunity. Singh, along with his cabinet colleagues and legislators, took holy dip at Maha Kumbh's Triveni Sangam. "Maha Kumbh is not just a fair but a grand confluence of Indian culture and faith," Singh said.

He also met his BJP colleague and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at the Maha Kumbh.

"Joined by my Hon'ble cabinet colleagues and Hon'ble MLAs, we stand together in prayer, seeking divine blessings for our people and the nation. May this sacred gathering strengthen our collective spirit and guide us toward a brighter future," Singh posted on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Saini, along with his family, also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam as part of the Maha Kumbh 2025 celebrations.

Saini said, "Maha Kumbh has been a sacred centre for generations, where devotees from across the world come to bathe in the Triveni Sangam and experience spiritual fulfilment." According to a statement by UP government, Saini criticised "those who deliberately spread negativity about the event," calling it an "unfortunate trend where some people focus their energy on disruption rather than appreciating the positive aspects." He urged such individuals to contribute constructively rather than attempting to undermine the sanctity of the festival.

"Today, I had the great fortune of taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh with my family. After the holy bath, I performed traditional prayers and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all Haryana residents," he said on X.

Union minister Shripad Naik, also here for the Maha Kumbh, emphasised that the mega fair "embodies the essence of Indian culture and Sanatan tradition." He also praised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for organising the mega event.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has integrated cutting-edge digital and modern facilities to enhance the Maha Kumbh experience. Digital information centres, a large-scale cleanliness drive, a robust security system and efficient transport arrangements have elevated the event's grandeur.

"Extensive surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras ensures stringent security measures," Naik said, according to a statement issued by the UP government.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj and took a dip at Sangam. Earlier Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju visited the place.

On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

On February 1, a delegation of 73 diplomats and foreign guests from different countries also arrived at the Maha Kumbh. Some of them took a holy dip.

On January 22, the UP cabinet led by Adityanath held its official meeting at Maha Kumbh.

Industry giants like Gautam Adani, celebrities from films, TV, sports fraternities and other walks of life including international artist Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay also made appearances at the Maha Kumbh.

According to the UP government, nearly 39 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh since January 13. The mega fair wraps up on February 26, Maha Shivratri day.

On Thursday alone, over 71 lakh devotees had taken a dip by 6 pm, it said.

The three Amrit Snans of the Maha Kumbh are over but two more special bathings are scheduled for February 12 and 26. Authorities expect a major influx of pilgrims on these auspicious days.

A stampede on January 29 at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh led to the death of at least 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60. Police blamed crowding for the incident.

The state government has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede which has been decried by the opposition as Adityanath's mismanagement of the mega gathering. PTI KIS VN VN