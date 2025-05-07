CMs of states with Pak, Nepal borders congratulated PM for Operation Sindoor success: MHA

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the strikes carried out by Indian armed forces against targets in Pakistan and PoK is a befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge our borders, military and citizens.

At a meeting of chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of the states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal, Shah said the Operation Sindoor was launched against terrorist camps after specific inputs and it is a testament to the Narendra Modi government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism to the entire world.

A home ministry statement said the chief ministers who attended the meeting called by Shah, congratulated Modi and the three armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Shah also said that without ignoring the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an appropriate response was given, sending a strong message to the world.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.