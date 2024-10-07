CMs of Telangana, Odisha meet Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Revanth Reddy and Mohan Charan Majhi, chief ministers of Telangana and Odisha respectively, on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Reddy and Majhi were in New Delhi to attend a meeting of the Naxal affected states that was chaired by Shah.

"The Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X'.

In a similar post, the home minister's office said Majhi also called on Shah.

The details of the two separate meetings are not known immediately. PTI ACB KVK KVK