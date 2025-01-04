CM's Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar launches projects, schemes worth Rs 140 crore

Gopalganj (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched 72 projects and schemes worth Rs 140 crore in Gopalganj district as part of his ‘Pragati Yatra’.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Kumar attended a function organised by Jeevika Didis in Pakri village, where he also inaugurated a community centre. Jeevika Didis are part of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Jeevika project, which aims to empower the rural poor.

The CM also inspected the proposed sites for the construction of the 3km Mirganj and 5.7km Bairia bypasses in Gopalganj, according to the statement.

Later, Kumar chaired a meeting at the district collectorate to review ongoing state government development schemes.

"Prashant Kumar CH, the district magistrate of Gopalganj, gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing projects and schemes, such as the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, Chief Minister Nishchay Self-Help Allowance Scheme, tap water to every house, the Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light Scheme, irrigation water to every farm, and the Chief Minister Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme," the statement said. Kumar instructed officials to address any concerns raised by elected representatives promptly.

Kumar also directed officials to ensure farmers in the district receive an increased price of Rs 20 per quintal for sugarcane.

"A bridge will be constructed over Daha river between Nawada Parsauni and Dumariya village under Uchkagaon block," the CM added. He also announced plans to develop and beautify the Maa Thawe temple and construct a four-lane road from Bankarpur (Saran) to Dumariya Ghat (Gopalganj).

During the visit, the CPI-ML (Liberation), an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc, alleged that several of its leaders were put under house arrest by Gopalganj Police.

Kunal, state secretary of CPI(M-L) Liberation, in a statement claimed, "The party has been opposing the state government’s policies, which are anti-people and anti-student (BPSC aspirants). The ruling NDA government is attempting to muzzle the voice of opposition parties... as a result, several leaders were either confined to police stations or had security personnel deployed outside their premises." PTI PKD MNB