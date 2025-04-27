CM''s Principal Secretary K M Abraham should step down, demands V D Satheesan

Kochi, Apr 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday demanded the resignation of K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, following the Kerala High Court's directive for a CBI probe into allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Addressing a press conference at his constituency in North Paravur, Satheesan said it was a matter of shame for the state that Abraham, who faces such serious charges, continues to hold the key position in the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said the CBI registered an FIR against Abraham following the High Court’s directive.

"The court found prima facie evidence that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It also observed that the Vigilance Department, functioning under the Chief Minister, had attempted to protect him, which led to the court ordering a CBI investigation," Satheesan said.

He insisted that Abraham, who had even served as Chief Secretary, should resign immediately.

"If he refuses to step down, the Chief Minister must remove him from office. Is the Chief Minister afraid of Abraham because he was a witness in the Lavalin case?" Satheesan asked.

The Congress leader alleged that Abraham, in a letter to the Chief Minister, had revealed he was in possession of 10,000 seconds of call data records of prominent persons.

He said Abraham had admitted to illegal phone tapping. "Is phone tapping the job of the Chief Principal Secretary?" Satheesan asked.

Recalling past precedents, Satheesan pointed out that former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde had resigned over similar allegations.

"It is ironic that during the tenure of a CPI(M) Politburo member as Kerala’s Chief Minister — someone who has advocated for legislation against phone tapping — his Principal Secretary is now involved in such activities," he alleged.

This, Satheesan said, reflects the state of governance as the LDF government marks its fourth anniversary.

He further alleged that despite the government’s severe financial crisis — where it cannot even pay cooking staff and other workers — it is spending over Rs 100 crore on anniversary celebrations.

"The Chief Minister criticises those who raise concerns over the state's mounting debt by branding them as "anti-development," Satheesan said. However, he added that the state's debt had surged from Rs 1.67 lakh crore in 2016 to Rs 6 lakh crore in the past ten years during LDF's regime.

He also alleged the severe shortage of medicines in government hospitals, the lack of essential supplies at Supplyco outlets, delayed payments to paddy farmers, and the disruption of social security pensions.

"A government that doesn’t even have five paise in hand is hosting lavish celebrations. The Chief Minister should put an end to this extravagance," Satheesan urged.

Referring to the allegations against the Chief Minister’s daughter in the "illegal payment scam," Satheesan said she now claims she never admitted to receiving money without providing services through her firm, Exalogic, from the mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) during questioning by SFIO officials.

However, Satheesan alleged that CMRL officials have testified that Veena T, the Chief Minister’s daughter, did receive payments without offering any corresponding services.

He reiterated that the case against Veena T is not politically motivated but is based on evidence gathered during an Income Tax investigation.

"Unlike the National Herald case, which is politically driven, the probe against the Chief Minister’s daughter is grounded in credible evidence. It is wrong to equate the two," he added.

Satheesan alleged that CM Vijayan's efforts are now aimed at strengthening his ties with the BJP ahead of the elections.

His breakfast meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi was part of this strategy. Now, a dinner event has also been planned, and there are reports that a lunch meeting is being organised in Delhi in the first week of May, he added.

Satheesan also said that the Congress-led UDF would declare its candidate for the Nilambur by-election on the same day the election is announced. PTI ARM ARM ADB