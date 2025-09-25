CMs Stalin, Revanth Reddy inaugurate expansion of Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for students

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy on Thursday together inaugurated the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for the academic year 2025-26 in order to benefit the first year college students.

The 'Pudhumai Penn' and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' schemes for college going women and men respectively, is set to benefit 2,65,318 students this year, who are fresh beneficiaries, according to the government.

The Stalin-led DMK government, in order to highlight its work on education, hosted a grand event that showcased the state government's flagship initiatives and achievements in the field of education.

The theme of the event is 'TN excels in education,' and the celebratory programme showcased 5 key schemes, including the CM's Breakfast Scheme, 'Naan Mudhalvan', and the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

