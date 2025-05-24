CMs 'unanimously' appreciated Operation Sindoor, congratulated armed forces and PM Modi: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that her counterparts from various states "unanimously" appreciated Operation Sindoor and congratulated the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of the NITI Aayog.

Gupta, who attended her first meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council after taking charge as the chief minister of the BJP government in February this year, said that it was a very good experience as she learnt a lot by listening to other states.

"The best part of the meeting for me was that all the chief ministers unanimously and in one voice appreciated Operation Sindoor and congratulated the armed forces and the prime minister," she said after the meeting held at Bharat Mandapam here.

It was pleasing to see that entire India is united, the chief minister added.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Gupta said that it was a wonderful first NITI Aayog meeting for her, as several states shared their good practices and also received guidance from Prime Minister Modi.

Ahead of attending the NITI Aayog meeting, the chief minister earlier in the day accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime of not raising the issues of Delhi’s interests before the Centre’s policy think-tank for years.

Gupta said that she was going to represent Delhi in the NITI Aayog meeting after years and present a roadmap for a 'Viksit Delhi’ before the Governing Council.

"The issues of Delhi's interest were not raised in the Aayog meeting due to the behaviour of the previous irresponsible governments. But now a double-engine government is on track," she said in a post on X. PTI VIT AS AS