CM's wife's decision to surrender plots amounts to acceptance of wrongdoing, he should resign: BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots, amounts to his official acceptance of wrongdoing in the MUDA 'scam' and demanded his immediate resignation.

He termed her move a "political drama" and alleged that it was aimed at "escaping from legal hurdles", adding, Siddarmaiah should step down as Chief Minister.

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case, his wife on Monday wrote to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) conveying her decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots stating that no site, home, asset and wealth is bigger for her than her husband’s respect, dignity, honour and peace of mind.

"I feel that CM Siddaramaiah, who used to claim before people of the state that he has done no wrong, who accused the Governor of acting as a puppet in the hands of Delhi (central government), today if that Siddaramaiah has decided to return the sites, it is only to escape from the legal hurdles and to gain political sympathy, and also against those within in his party who are ready to challenge him," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, by agreeing to return the sites Siddaramaiah has officially "accepted wrong doing", and it is a "political drama".

"We urge the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is facing allegations and is standing as an accused to stop being adamant and to resign from his post," he added.

On Monday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Hours later, in a dramatic development, the Chief Minister's wife wrote to MUDA expressing her desire to surrender the sites allotted to her by the MUDA.

Noting that when the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave approval for investigation based on private complaints against the Chief Minister, Congress President, Ministers and leaders had made allegations that his decision was politically motivated and that he was acting as the puppet in the hands of the central government, Vijayendra demanded that before resigning as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah should apologise to the Governor.

He also urged the Home Minister and the Director General of Police to immediately ensure proper police security to social activist Snehamayi Krishna on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, claiming that there were reports about "conspiracies" against him.

"Snehamayi Krishna, who is from Mysuru, when accused Siddaramaiah of corruption, complaints were registered against him, aimed at tying his hands. There were attempts to threaten him at the behest of the Chief Minister by his supporters," he alleged.

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others, following a Special Court order.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

Citing recent statements by Minister H C Mahadevappa that some leaders in Congress were waiting for Siddaramaiah to resign, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly giving some indications, Vijayendra said, according to his information, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday discussed about the need for Siddaramaiah to resign immediately as it was not possible to defend him anymore, and embarrassment is being caused to the party.

He said more than the BJP, there seems to be confidence within the Congress that the Chief Minister will resign. "There are discussions within Congress, it is not possible for him to continue longer, and he will have to resign. It is a matter of a few hours according to me. He may have to resign at any moment." As a result of BJP's fight through the 'Mysuru Chalo' march from Bengaluru to Mysuru, day-and-night protest inside the legislature recently, the Chief Minister has accepted his wrongdoing and illegality in the sites allotted to his wife, he further said, adding that "So the Chief Minister has to resign immediately without wasting time," he said.

Parvathi, in a statement released on Monday night, said that she has not consulted her husband, son (former MLA Dr Yathindra) or any family member regarding her decision.

The state BJP chief said Siddaramaiah seems to have forgotten what he had said in 2011, when allegations had surfaced against then Chief Minister B S Yediyurppa. " I would like to remind him", as he played a video clip.

In the video Siddaramaiah can be heard telling the media that, ".... he (Yediyurappa) has surrendered sites illegally given to his children....what does it mean? If no wrong was committed, why were the sites surrendered? as it was illegally done, sites were surrendered. He has accepted the wrong..." PTI KSU RS RS