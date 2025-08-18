CNG fleet of 2,743 DTC, cluster buses to be phased out in Delhi by 2031: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The existing fleet of 2,743 CNG buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster system will be phased out by August 2031 as only electric buses are being procured, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

According to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu's written reply to a question, Delhi has 5,691 buses at present, including the electric ones, against the 50:50 ratio of 11,000 buses to be provided by the DTC and private players.

Out of 5,691, there are 2,743 CNG buses, including 993 of the DTC and 1,750 cluster buses, which will be phased out by August 2031.

"The Government of NCT of Delhi has informed that, currently, only electric buses are being inducted in the fleet," the Union minister said.

He also said that all cluster buses are being inducted on the gross cost contract (GCC) model by the transport department, adding that during the last five years, no funds have been released by the Central or state government to the DTC for the purchase of new CNG buses.

According to the minister, the existing CNG fleet of 993 DTC buses, older than 10 years, will be phased out by 2026-27, while 1,750 similar vehicles under private clusters will be phased out by August 2031.

Most of DTC's CNG low-floor buses were procured during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.