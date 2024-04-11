CNG leak plugged after rickshaw collides with car; driver injured

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A rickshaw driver was injured in Thane when his vehicle collided with a car on Thursday, which resulted in a CNG leak and a traffic jam, a civic official said.

The accident took place at 2pm near Nitin Company, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"CNG leaked from the rickshaw after the collision. RDMC and Fire Brigade personnel plugged the leak. Auto driver Sunil Jadhav was injured and has been hospitalised. There was a traffic jam on the route for two hours," he said. PTI COR BNM