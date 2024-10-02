CNG tank of car exploded in Delhi's Najafgarh, 1 injured

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A CNG tank of a car exploded in Delhi's Najafagarh area on Wednesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, they said.

"We received a call regarding a blast in a car's CNG tank at 6.55 am. We rushed three fire tenders immediately," said the DFS official.

The incident occurred while the CNG tank of the car was being filled in Mitrao village, they said The officer said that Sanjay suffered minor injuries and was sent home after treatment. Police are investigating the matter. PTI BM HIG HIG