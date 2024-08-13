CNG will help in cutting carbon footprints: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will help in cutting carbon footprints.
Inaugurating five CNG stations in Guwahati, he said they will herald large-scale use of green energy.
Sarma said that with this, the total number of CNG stations in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup district has gone up to seven, while eight more are in advanced stages of completion and work on 15 more are in progress.
In Barak valley, the work for three CNG stations has been completed and two more are in different stages of completion, he said.
Moreover, with 3,000 mw of solar power projects in different stages of completion, Assam will embrace green energy to fulfil its requirements, Sarma said.
He said that with the deployment of CNG and electric buses in Guwahati, the state government is working to create infrastructure for more CNG and charging stations.
The work for laying the gas grid under the domestic piped natural gas (PNG) scheme was also going on in full swing, he said.
Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd, a joint venture company of Assam Gas Company Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Gail Gas Ltd, has set up the five CNG stations inaugurated by Sarma.