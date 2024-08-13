CNLU-Patna finds place in NIRF rankings

Patna, Aug 13 (PTI) The Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna was ranked 31st in the NIRF rankings 2024, a statement said on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa said CNLU scored highly on the graduation outcome and women's diversity under outreach and inclusivity parameters.

Graduation outcome is the most definite proof of standards of any educational institution, he said.

The CNLU has the best record among all legal education institutions in the country in the judicial services and public prosecutor examination, the statement said, adding that with corporate placements also improving in the last one year, "2025 would bring more cheers".

Mustafa expressed hope that in future, CNLU would be rated among the top 10 institutions in the country.

The university has identified some areas of improvement such as quality publications, faculty recruitment and public perception, the statement said.

The Union Ministry of Education announced the NIRF 2024 rankings on Monday.