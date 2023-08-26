Chandigarh Police submits final report in court against Sandeep Singh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police has submitted its final report against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, before a court here.

The filing of the charge sheet came nearly eight months after registration of the case.

The report was submitted by the police here on Friday before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

"After investigation, a final report under Section 173 Code Of Criminal Procedure (report of a police officer on completion of an investigation) has been submitted against the accused in the court of Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM (chief judicial magistrate) on August 25, for judicial verdict," a statement issued by the Chandigarh Police said.

A case stems from allegations made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.

Singh has been charged with IPC's section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Deepanshu Bansal, the woman's advocate, on X, wrote that even though the charge sheet has been filed eight months after the complaint still attempts to rape charges are not mentioned. "We will contest the same before Hon'ble court."

Earlier, the advocate had demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the case should include a charge of 'attempt to rape' in the original FIR.

The woman coach was suspended on August 11 from services over alleged violation of service conduct rules by Haryana's sports department director Yashendra Singh.

The coach had recently spoken to reporters and criticised the delay in filing of the charge sheet.

"The Chandigarh Police … it seems they too are under pressure," she had then alleged.

Sandeep Singh, who is presently the Minister of State, Printing and Stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain.

After he was charged in connection with the incident, Singh gave up his portfolio saying he was taking the step on moral grounds.

The minister has maintained that the claims made by the woman coach are baseless.

The sports portfolio is presently with the chief minister.