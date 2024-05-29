Coach held for murder of Kabaddi player in Thane

Thane, May 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have arrested a Kabaddi coach for allegedly killing a young player as he did not like her talking to other boys, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest of Ganesh Ghambirrao (23) from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday came after the 17-year-old Kabaddi player’s body was recovered from her home in the city’s Kolshet area on May 24, he said.

Ghambirrao told police he was upset that the teenager would talk to other boys. He went to her home when she was alone and picked up a fight with her.

The accused then strangled her with a rope and stabbed her.

During their investigation, cops learnt about the possible involvement of the Kabaddi coach in the crime from the teenager’s family members, said the official from Kapurbawdi police station. PTI COR NR