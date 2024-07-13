Coach of Howrah mail catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar, Jul 13 (PTI) A coach of the Amritsar-Howrah mail caught fire just a kilometer away from the Amritsar railway station on Saturday evening, officials said.

There was no causality in the incident, they said.

The train, which was heading to Delhi, was running at a slow speed when the coach caught fire near Jora Phatak here, the officials said.

The train was halted forthwith when the locomotive pilot came to know about it, they said.

Fire fighters were immediately called in to douse the flames. Fire extinguishers, which were available in the train, were also used to control the fire.

Some passengers after learning about the fire incident started alighting from the train.

A woman passenger fractured her leg after she deboarded the train. She was admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

The train resumed its journey after the coach, which caught fire, was detached, they said.