Coach of Patalkot Express train catches fire near Agra, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A coach of Patalkot Express train caught fire near Agra station Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty as of now, Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava said.

The express train runs between Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

The fire broke out in the 4th coach after the engine at 3.45 pm after the train left Agra station, a railway source said.

The train was halted and the coach evacuated, the source said.

It was not immediately known what triggered the fire.

The affected coach has been detached from the train, the source said. PTI JP SMN