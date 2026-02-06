Coach upgrade is a continuous process: Vaishnaw on deteriorated train conditions

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Improvement of coaches to enhance passenger safety and convenience is a continuous process, and replacements depend on their condition or completion of codal life, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

MP Abdul Wahab of the Indian Union Muslim League, while raising concerns over the poor condition of train coaches in Kerala, said this was causing discomfort and safety issues for passengers.

Wahab asked whether the ministry would provide details on the year of manufacture and the present age of coaches attached to major trains running in Kerala, including Intercity, Parasuram, Venad, MEMU, Malabar, Raja Rani, Netravati, and other key services.

He also sought information on whether there was a time-bound plan to replace old coaches and fix responsibility for delays in coach replacement.

"Improvement/up-gradation of Rolling Stock to enhance the safety, convenience and comfort of passengers is a continuous and ongoing process on Indian Railways. Replacement/repair of coaches is carried out based on condition/completion of codal life, etc.," Vaishnaw said.

"Indian Railways has proliferated technologically superior LHB coaches with better riding, improved aesthetics and features like lightweight design, anti climbing features, air suspension (Secondary) with failure indication system, stainless steel shell and disc brake system etc," he said, adding that there has been an 18-fold increase in LHB coach production during 2014-25 compared to 2004-14.

"Kerala is covered by Southern Railway on which 57 pairs of train services have already been converted into LHB coaches," Vaishnaw said.