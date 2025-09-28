Coaches of Bandra-Amritsar Paschim Express detach twice within hour; passengers safe

Mumbai, Sept 28 (PTI) Two incidents of uncoupling of coaches of Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express were reported within an hour on Sunday in Maharashtra and Gujarat, raising concerns regarding the safety of passengers.

The first incident occurred between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at 1:19 pm, and another at Sanjan station in Gujarat around 2:10 pm, officials said.

"There was no injury or inconvenience caused to any passenger, and there has been no impact on overall train operations," said a Western Railway spokesperson.

Initially, the train was held up for around 25 minutes for the re-coupling of coaches before being allowed to proceed on its onward journey at around 1.46 pm.

The train faced another uncoupling at Sanjan station, the spokesperson said, adding that Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff from Valsad were mobilised, and a locomotive engine departed from Valsad at 3:15 pm to assist at the site.

No passenger was hurt, nor was any damage caused to the train; however, the onward journey was delayed.

Further technical checks were being conducted to ascertain the cause of the repeated uncoupling of coaches, Western Railway officials said.

Details like the number of coaches uncoupled and circumstances leading to the incidents are awaited. PTI KK NSK