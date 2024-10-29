Coaching basement drowning: Delhi court to decide on chargesheet cognisance on Nov 14

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A Delhi court will on November 14 decide whether or not take cognisance of the chargesheet filed in relation to the drowning deaths at a coaching centre in the national capital.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Tuesday reserved the order after hearing the submissions of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel, who urged the court to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Civil services aspirants -- Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala -- drowned in the flooded basement of the institute at Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 following heavy rains.

The CBI, which claimed there being sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case, chargesheeted the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh, among others.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the CBI submissions, claiming the chargesheet was incomplete. PTI UK AMK