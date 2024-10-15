Coaching basement drowning: Sufficient evidence to prosecute accused, CBI tells court

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed a Delhi court that there was enough evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the death case connected to the flooding in an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching institute.

The civil services aspirants had lost their lives following a torrential downpour in the national capital leading to the flooding at the coaching institute.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna heard the submissions of the CBI, which urged the court to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed in the case.

Among others, the CBI has chargesheeted the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the CBI submissions, claiming the chargesheet was incomplete.

Following the submissions, the court posted the hearing on October 29 to decide on cognisance.

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala had drowned in the flooded basement of the building on July 27.