Coaching by renowned sportspersons available at our sports complexes: DDA official

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Coaching in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess and the sports disciplines, by "renowned sportspersons" are available at DDA's sports complexes, the urban body said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is operating 16 sports complexes.

"While coaching facilities have been available at our sports complexes, not much awareness is there among the general masses," a senior official said.

The DDA also issued a statement on Saturday to raise awareness about such coaching facilities.

Advertisment

At DDA sports complexes "state-of-the-art facilities and coaching by renowned sports persons are available" in various sports disciplines i.e., aerobics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, gymnastics, martial arts, muay thai, shooting, skating, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, golf, it said.

All facilities are well managed by seasoned professionals for the running and operations of these complexes. The coaching facility is structured and well laid out to ensure the students are able to perform to the required standards and excel as time progresses, the DDA said.

The facilities are available to the general public, including both members and non-members of the sports complexes, the urban body said.

Advertisment

These facilities are also available to students on payment of nominal charges. Children from the economically weaker section of the society can avail the coaching facilities for free, the statement said.

The DDA said it is committed to the 'Khelo India' initiative of the government of India to encourage the spirit of sports among the youth.

"Students and children from the EWS category can avail the facilities for their physical well-being. Students and children are invited to the sports complexes located in the various zones of Delhi for a satisfying and healthy experience. PTI KND ANB NB