Coaching centre deaths: Appropriate action will be taken, says Delhi LG

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre here.

"It is a tragic incident. Whatever appropriate action needs to be taken will be taken. I do not believe in taking hasty decisions. Things are slowly coming to light. Whatever steps need to be taken will be taken," he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off 320 electric buses.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where a library was set up.

The deceased were dentified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin. The Delhi LG on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of the three students. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of the three victims.

According to a Raj Niwas statement, Saxena also assured the protesting students that action will be taken against officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) responsible for the incident within 24 hours.