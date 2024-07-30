Coaching centre deaths: BJP stages sit-in near Rajghat against AAP govt; pays homage to victims

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a sit-in near Rajghat in central Delhi against the AAP government over deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre here.

As a mark of protest, they covered their mouths with ribbons and also paid homage to the victims by observing a two-minute silence.

"The three young students fell victim to the corruption of Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi and MCD," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged during his address to the gathering.

He said Shelly Oberoi, the mayor of AAP-ruled MCD, on June 19 asserted that 92-95 per cent drains in the cities were desilted. AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, hiowever, on Monday said the drains were not desilting.

"The Delhi government is run by the AAP which also rules the MCD. Desilting is the responsibility of the government and civic body. But, after the deaths of the three students, they are blaming the BJP and LG," Sachdeva said.

Three civil services aspirants died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle where a library was set up.

The deceased were identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.

Sachdeva said the AAP leaders do not care for the lives of the people of Delhi.

"Their sole concern is the dropping weight and blood sugar level of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Even today, the INDIA bloc leaders are gathering at Jantar Mantar to express their concern for Kejriwal," he said.

Sachdeva said a safety audit of all the coaching centres and paying guest accommodations in the city should be done. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of each of the three victims.

Students who come to Delhi in hope of building a future for themselves are forced to pay exorbitantly high rent and electricity charges, he said, adding that this should be curbed.