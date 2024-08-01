Coaching centre deaths: Civil services aspirants continue protest for fifth day

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Civil services aspirants protesting the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths continued their agitation for the fifth day on Thursday, a day after the area was again submerged following heavy rain.

"We will continue our protest. The rain on Wednesday showed everyone the situation we face in this area during such conditions," Goutam, a civil service aspirant, said.

Goutam is also a part of the 15-member team that was formed on Wednesday by the protesting students to decide the protest's future course of action and communicate with the authorities concerned.

Senior officials from the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) visited the protest site to address the concerns of the students and maintain law and order in the area.

Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, received heavy rain on Wednesday evening, with commuters were seen wading through waterlogged lanes and fearing for their safety.

Several videos of the flood-like situation in the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres surfaced on the internet.

The MCD has been heavily criticised for the incident, which has triggered a political blame game between the BJP and the AAP.

Students have been protesting since the incident happened on July 27 and are demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.

After the rain, Rajinder Nagar's AAP MLA Nagar Durgesh Pathak reached the area. In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its X handle, Pathak was seen wading through knee-deep water while being accompanied by some students.

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, died after rain water gushed inside of basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening. PTI BM OZ BHJ BHJ