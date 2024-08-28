Coaching centre deaths: Court dismisses RAU's IAS Study Circle's plea to access premises

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed RAU's IAS Study Circle's petition to allow it access to the premises of its Old Rajender Nagar building where three UPSC civil services aspirants drowned in July due to flooding.

"Application dismissed," Chief judicial magistrate Nishant Garg said.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the advocates appearing for the applicant as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Three UPSC civil services aspirants had died in the basement of the building due to flooding on July 27. The building was later sealed.

The applicant had sought the relief, saying the premises were needed for the smooth running of classes.