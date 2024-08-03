Coaching centre deaths: Court disposes of plea of basement co-owners

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday disposed of the bail plea of the four co-owners of a coaching centre's basement where three civil services aspirants drowned last month, noting the prosecution's submission about the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Friday, the Delhi High Court had transferred the probe into the drowning incident from the Delhi Police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar, who was hearing the appeal of the co-owners of the basement -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- against the denial of bail by a magisterial court, granted them the liberty to move a fresh bail plea before the appropriate or competent CBI court.

"We will move a fresh bail plea today before the competent CBI court after getting the (written) order from the court," said advocate Amit Chadha, the counsel for the co-owners of the basement.