Coaching centre deaths: Court to hear bail pleas of basement co-owners on Aug 5

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The bail pleas of four co-owners of a coaching centre's basement, where three civil services aspirants drowned last month, will now be decided by a district judge here on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar, who was hearing the appeal of the accused -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- against the denial of bail by a magisterial court, on Saturday referred the bail pleas to the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Central Delhi.

The court gave the direction noting it did not receive the high court order transferring the case to CBI.

“The District and Sessions Judge, Delhi Central, will take a decision in view of recent developments," Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The matter has now been posted for hearing on August 5.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants due to the flooding of the basement of the coaching centre from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation". PTI MNR RT RT