Coaching centre deaths: Delhi Cong holds candle marches across city, demands strict action

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Congress on Monday took out candle-light marches at several places across the national capital to pray for "eternal peace to the souls" of the three civil services aspirants who died in the flooded basement of a a coaching centre here.

The marches, held in central and north Delhi, among other districts of the city, also aimed to seek justice for another aspirant who died of electrocution in the city's Patel Nagar area recently, according to a statement issued here by the party.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded strict action against those responsible for both incidents.

He also demanded that the city government paid a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased students.

Yadav also sought the resignation of Delhi Water Minister Atishi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi, alleging them of inaction and negligence of duty in preventing such repeated mishaps, the statement said.

The AAP and BJP are only indulging in blame game as they were in power in the Delhi government and the MCD, but did nothing to improve the ageing infrastructure, he alleged in the statement.

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement where a library was set up.

The police have so far arrested seven people in this connection.