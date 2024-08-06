Coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners of basement move Delhi court for bail

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre basement where three civil service aspirants drowned recently have moved a Delhi court seeking bail and are likely to be heard on Wednesday.

The judge is Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna. And the four who filed applications on Tuesday are Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.

The Delhi High Court recently transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of a building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".