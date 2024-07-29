National

Coaching centre deaths: MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends assistant engineer

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Municipal corporation workers repair a road that got damaged by rain, near a UPSC exam coaching centre, the basement of which got flooded on Saturday, resulting in the death of three civil services aspirants, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Municipal corporation workers repair a road that got damaged by rain, near a UPSC exam coaching centre, the basement of which got flooded on Saturday, resulting in the death of three civil services aspirants, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

New Delhi: A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due flooding of a basement in the building of a coaching centre here, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Monday.

The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

The termination and suspension orders will be released soon, sources said.

Three civil services aspirants, two females and a male, were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.

MCD Rau's IAS UPSC Coaching centre UPSC aspirants Old Rajinder Nagar Karol Bagh
Subscribe