Coaching centre deaths: MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends assistant engineer

New Delhi: A junior engineer has been terminated and an assistant engineer suspended in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due flooding of a basement in the building of a coaching centre here, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Monday.

The action has been taken against the officials of the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

The termination and suspension orders will be released soon, sources said.

Three civil services aspirants, two females and a male, were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.