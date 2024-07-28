Coaching centre incident: Storm drains covered by encroachers, says MCD official

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Encroachments on storm drains led to waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar, a senior MCD official said on Sunday, a day after three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in the area was flooded following a downpour. The drains, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said, are "covered by encroachers". On Saturday evening, water gushed into the library in the Rau's IAS Study Circle building's basement, trapping the students -- two females and one male.

The drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt and overflowed leading to a flood-like situation following rains, locals complained.

On reports of waterlogged drains in the area and if their de-silting was completed, the senior MCD official said that "people on street sides have encroached and covered storm drains" used to carry away water that accumulates after heavy rain.

It led to flooding in the area and water entered the basement of the building, he added.

The coaching centre falls in the MCD's Karol Bagh Zone. Calls and messages to the zone's deputy commissioner, Abhishek Mishra, did not elicit a response The MCD has initiated a sealing drive against establishments illegally running commercial activities in their basements, according to a statement.

On the orders of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, a team of the civic body has reached the site of the incident for carrying out the action, it said.

Earlier in the day, Oberoi has directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to take strict action against those running commercial activities in basements and ascertain if an MCD official is responsible for the incident in Old Rajinder Nagar. PTI BM SJJ ANB ANB