Coaching centre owner arrested for alleged rape in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A middle-aged owner of a coaching centre here was arrested for allegedly raping a 12th-grade student, police said.

The incident came to light when a group of students and parents gathered outside the coaching centre in Surendra Nagar of Kuwarsi area and accused the owner, Dhananjay, they said.

The crowd grew increasingly agitated and attempted to confront him but he locked himself inside a room, the police said.

Dhananjay was arrested after a police team intervened to disperse the crowd, they said.

The victim filed a complaint against the accused, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

Circle Officer (CO) Mayank Pathak said that several students have alleged that they had previously complained about Dhananjay's inappropriate behaviour towards female students.

Some students even claimed to have informed the accused's wife about the incidents, but no action was taken, Pathak said.

"We are investigating the matter further and have urged any other victims to come forward," said the officer. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ