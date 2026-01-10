Coaching centre teacher arrested for raping minor student in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A coaching centre teacher has been arrested here after a POCSO case was registered against him for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student repeatedly for over a month, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Patel (27), who allegedly sexually assaulted the minor repeatedly over the past month at his coaching centre, police said.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the girl refused to go to her coaching class. When her mother asked the reason, the girl broke down and narrated the alleged sexual abuse, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Kumar said the family lodged a complaint at Kidwai Nagar police station.

The victim's father said his daughter studies in Class 10 at a school in Kidwai Nagar, where the accused also teaches.

According to the complaint, the accused used to sexually exploit her by repeatedly threatening to kill her parents and younger brother.

The family said when they confronted Patel at the coaching centre, he allegedly threatened to implicate the girl in a false case.

Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar said a case has been registered against Devendra Patel under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "The accused teacher has been arrested, and the victim has been sent for medical examination," he said. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ