Coaching deaths: After bail order, SUV driver's wife says full faith in judiciary

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) "We have full faith in the judicial system," the wife of the SUV driver granted bail in connection with the drowning of three students in the basement of a coaching centre here said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a city court allowed Manuj Kathuria's bail plea, saying he was "implicated in over-enthusiasm" in the case. The relief came after the prosecution informed the court that they have decided to drop the harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the SUV driver.

"We are very happy. Manuj is going to be home. As I said earlier, we have full faith in the judicial system. We have not had the time to process anything in the last five days," Shima Kathuria told PTI-Videos.

Manuj Kathuria was accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and inundate the basement, where the three students were killed.

After the court's order, Kathurai's counsel senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said, "It is incredibly disheartening that an innocent man had to endure four days in jail due to an outrageous and unjust arrest, seemingly based on the baseless and imaginative accusations of a police officer." Manuj Kathuria was arrested on Monday along with four co-owners of the basement and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

He will be released on Friday. PTI SLB MNR IJT IJT