Coaching deaths: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against six

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a chargesheet against six accused persons in a case related to the death of three UPSC aspirants in July due to rainwater flooding.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Nishant Garg said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused persons and summoned the six accused persons, including Rau's IAS Study Circle then CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, on December 20.

"Cognisance taken against all 6 accused. Summoning them for December 20," the judge said.

The CBI filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities. PTI UK AMK