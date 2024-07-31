Coaching deaths: Delhi Police records statements of 16 employees; MCD officials yet to join probe

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of 16 employees of Rau's IAS Study Circle as part of its probe into the death of three civil services aspirants in flooded basement of the coaching centre, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the statements of teachers, managers, and security and cleaning staff have been taken in the past two days.

A police officer said that MCD officials, who have been asked to join the probe, are yet to come with the relevant documents about de-silting and actions taken by them in the past.

The municipal officials will be sent a reminder as they haven't joined the investigation, police said. Of the 16 employees of Rau's IAS, a test series manager at the institute recorded his statement on Wednesday.

While talking to PTI, the manager said that he made the first call to the police control room soon after the water entered the building.

"I was standing on the ground floor when road was inundated after rain. The gate broke down after the SUV drove through the flooded street as it caused the water to swell and enter the basement," the employee said.

He said the accumulation of water was not new to that lane but on that day, it was an unexpected situation.

"We all helped the students in their rescue operation but it was very unfortunate that we lost our three students," he said.

On the question of "illegal" library running from the basement, the manager said the employees were not aware about that.

The coaching owner had installed iron plates on the entrance gate, so that water could not enter the building, he added.

According to a police officer privy to the investigation, police have also recorded the statements of some of the surviving students as many of them are yet to come forward.

The officer said that police may question V P Gupta, father-in-law of the Rau's IAS owner Abhishek Gupta once again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, police have called a few vendors to record their statements in connection with the case. On Wednesday, two juice vendors were called at the local police station, official sources said.

MCD officials had claimed that they could not conduct the de-silting or clean the storm drain due to the encroachment by the vendors in the area.