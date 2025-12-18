Coal India chairman visits Dhanbad colliery area hit by carbon monoxide emission

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 18 (PTI) Coal India Chairman B Sairam on Thursday visited the Putki Balihari Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) here in Dhanbad district, where carbon monoxide emission caused by an underground mine fire has led to deaths and forced evacuation of residents.

Sairam inspected gas-affected localities at Kenduadih, including Rajput Basti, Masjid Muhalla and the old GM Bangla area, and directed BCCL officials to prioritise safety measures for residents.

The chairman, who arrived from Ranchi by road in the afternoon, reviewed arrangements at relief camps and medical facilities being provided to affected families and interacted with residents to assess their problems.

According to officials, carbon monoxide gas has been emanating from underground fire zones in the area since December 3. Two women have died, and over 50 people, mostly women and children, have fallen ill due to inhalation of the toxic gas.

The Dhanbad district administration has declared the affected area a dangerous zone. BCCL has issued eviction notices in the localities, citing reports by scientific agencies, including the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), which have stated that relocation of residents is the only viable option to prevent further loss of life.

Later in the day, Sairam met Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan to discuss measures to control gas emissions and ensure the safety of residents.

The Coal India chairman, along with BCCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Manoj Agrawal and Director (Technical) Murli Krishna Ramaia, also held discussions with the district administration on improving basic facilities at Belagadia Township for displaced families.

Belagadia Township has been developed under the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority, where housing is being provided to families displaced from underground fire-affected areas of Jharia. PTI CORR ANB NN