Coal India Ltd, IIT Hyderabad sign MoU to establish CoE to work on clean coal tech

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) In a step towards enhancing research capabilities in the coal and energy sector, the Coal India Ltd and IIT Hyderabad on Friday joined hands to establish a Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero.

Coal India Ltd CMD P M Prasad and IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty signed an MoU here in this regard in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

As per the understanding, the Coal India Ltd would fund the centre with an initial grant of Rs 98 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the joint initiative underscores India's commitment to developing advanced clean coal technologies and promoting the sustainable utilisation of coal resources in alignment with its net-zero commitments.

Observing that the Coal Ministry has prioritised the development of research capabilities in the coal sector, he said the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER) has been established at Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi.

A decision was also made to partner with leading educational institutions like IITs to foster innovation and research in clean coal technologies, he said.

The Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) aims to focus on pioneering clean coal technologies and it will address key areas, including enhanced coal bed methane and coal mine methane recovery, carbon capture technologies and mineral beneficiation, AI and ML applications and energy efficiency and conservation, he said.

Additionally, CLEANZ would focus on fostering social awareness and skill development through workshops, conferences and others for Coal India personnel.

Reddy also said critical minerals play a strategic role in the economy and that IIT Hyderabad would make effort to promote technology vis-a-vis critical minerals.

Highlighting the importance of coal in the country, he said 72 per cent of power is generated through coal.

Coal India Ltd CMD P M Prasad said the first coal gasification plant of Coal India would come up, along with BHEL, at Lakhanpur mines in Odisha and start production by FY 2030.

The plant involves investment to the tune of Rs 14,000 crores and it is at the stage of tenders which has been completed, he told reporters on the sidelines of the event. PTI SJR SJR ADB