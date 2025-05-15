Coal-laden goods train derails in Jalgaon; rail traffic affected on Nandurbar-Surat route

Mumbai: A goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the Down and Up lines of the Nandurbar-Surat section of Western Railway getting blocked, officials said.

Seven wagons, including a locomotive, of the train laden with coal heading towards Gandhinagar in Gujarat from Gugus in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district derailed at Amalner, some 350 kilometres from here, at 2:18pm, WR chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said.

"There is no report of any casualty. Crew members of the goods train are safe. Senior officials are at the site along with accident relief trains (ARTs) from Udhana, Bhusawal and Nandurbar. Restoration work is underway. All efforts are underway to restore operations at the earliest," he said.

Sources said both the Down and Up lines of the Nandurbar-Surat route are blocked due to the derailment.

The Nandurbar-Surat train, which is blocked due to a wagon, is expected to be cleared soon, the official added.