Coal-laden truck catches fire after accident in Rajasthan, driver killed

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver died after his vehicle rammed into a divider, overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Virdi Chand Gurjar, a resident of Karadala village in Ajmer district.

The incident occurred late on Monday night when the trailer truck going from Agra to Jaipur lost control near Saras Chauraha and rammed into a divider. The vehicle overturned and diesel spilled onto the road which triggered a fire.

The driver got stuck inside the truck and got burnt alive, the police said.

Fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.