Coal mine blast: Meghalaya HC asks East Jaintia SP, predecessor to appear during hearing next week

Shillong, Feb 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday directed East Jaintia Hills SP Pankaj Rasgania and his predecessor to appear before it next week during the hearing of a PIL on the illegal coal mining tragedy that claimed 34 lives.

A division bench comprising Justice W Diengdoh and Justice H S Thangkhiew issued directions to former Superintendent of Police P Vikash Kumar and the incumbent SP to remain present in the court when the matter is taken up on February 24.

Rasgania, who assumed charge as the district police chief last week, was present before the court during the hearing on Thursday.

The bench noted that a status report submitted by the state respondents in compliance with its February 9 order had been placed before the court when the matter was taken up.

Observing that the report appeared exhaustive, the judges said it would require a detailed examination before any further necessary or effective orders could be passed.

The PIL pertains to alleged illegal coal mining activities in the area, and the matter has been listed for further hearing on February 24.

The State Disaster Management Authority said that the death toll in the blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district on February 5 rose to 34 after local miner Shanki Shullai succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Officials said four of the deceased were miners from Meghalaya.