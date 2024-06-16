Coal minister Kishan Reddy meets Assam CM, discusses ways to extract minerals

Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here to discuss harnessing the state's mineral potential.

"Had a detailed deliberation on the roadmap to harness the rich potential of various minerals in the state and their optimum utilisation towards growth with sustainable practices," Reddy said.

The two ministers have decided to appoint a high-level committee to take this preliminary discussion forward to extract the minerals in Assam, he posted on X.

"Today, Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, met with HCM Dr. @himantabiswa to discuss various issues," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X. Reddy met Sarma at the latter's residence in Guwahati.

Sarma congratulated Reddy on his recent appointment and thanked him for his impactful tenure as the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister during the last BJP government at the Centre, it added.