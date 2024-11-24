Coal scam accused Bikash Mishra arrested in POCSO case, sent to judicial remand

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested Bikash Mishra, an accused in an alleged coal scam case being investigated by the CBI, on a complaint of harassment of a minor.

He was produced before the Alipore police court by Kolkata Police and was remanded to judicial custody for one day by the vacation judge.

Producing Mishra before the Sunday court, chief police prosecutor Sourin Ghosal prayed that he be directed to be produced before the regular court on Monday since he has been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Granting the prayer, the vacation judge sent Mishra to judicial remand for one day with a direction that he be produced before the regular court on Monday.

Mishra, while being taken away from the court in a prison van, claimed that his life was in danger and that if he speaks out, the "government's future will be at stake.

Mishra, an accused in the coal scam case and brother of key accused Vinay Mishra, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2021 and was later granted bail. PTI AMR ACD