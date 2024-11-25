Coal scam accused Bikash Mishra sent to police remand in POCSO case

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Monday remanded Bikash Mishra, an accused in an alleged coal scam being investigated by the CBI, to police custody in connection with a case of harassment of a minor.

The Kolkata Police had on Sunday arrested Mishra over the case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The POCSO court judge at Alipore court here rejected Mishra's bail prayer and remanded him to police custody till November 28.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Mishra was produced before the Alipore Police Court by Kolkata Police and was remanded to judicial custody for one day by the vacation judge, with a direction that he be produced before the designated POCSO court on Monday.

Mishra, an accused in the coal scam case and brother of key accused Vinay Mishra, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2021 and was later granted bail.

The coal scam case is being heard before the designated CBI court at Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. PTI AMR ACD