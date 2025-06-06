Coal scam: Delhi court acquits ex-coal secy H C Gupta, others

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday acquitted former coal secretary H C Gupta, ex-joint secretary (coal) K S Kropha and then director K C Samaria in a case related to allocation of Mahuagarhi coal block in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal, however, convicted Jas Infrastructure Capital Ltd and its then director Manoj Kumar Jaiswal for cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of the coal black.

The judge will hear the argument on sentence on July 8, 2025. PTI UK AMK AMK