Coal scam: Delhi court awards jail terms to four accused persons

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday awarded jail terms to four persons accused in a case related to the alleged scam in allocation of two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj awarded a three-year jail term to Rungta Project Ltd’s former managing director R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta and T M Achyutan, and a two-year jail term to Shambhu Nath.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the company and R S Rungta each, while Sanjay Rungta and Achuthan were directed to pay a fine of Rs 40 lakh each.

The judge further directed Nath to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

The case relates to the allocation of Hutar Sector C and Hurilong coal blocks situated in Jharkhand during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The CBI alleged that false information in respect of capacity, land and the likes was given to the Ministry of Coal.

The probe agency was represented by advocates Narender Pratap Srivastava, Sanjay Kumar, A P Singh, and Tarannum Cheema.