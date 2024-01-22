Coal scam: Delhi court awards jail terms to Maharashtra-based company's officials

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday awarded a four-year jail term to a former office bearer of a Maharashtra-based company for cheating and forgery while seeking allocation of three state-based coal blocks in 2005, observing that the "loss to the nation was huge." Special Judge Sanjay Bansal awarded the jail term to Anand Nand Kishore Sarda, a former official of Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd, earlier known as Shree Virangana Steels Ltd, which was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore.

The judge also awarded three years' jail terms to two other former office bearers of the company -- Anil Kumar Saxena and Manoj Maheshwari -- in the case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in allocation of Marki Mangli-II, III, and IV coal blocks in Umred district in Maharashtra to the company.

The judge dismissed the plea of the convicts, who sought release on probation, saying it was not a fit case for granting benefit of probation.

"The present case relates to allocation of a coal block. The convicts had obtained the said block by committing cheating with the Government of India. ALA (Additional Legal Adviser) is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge," the judge said.

The judge sent Sarda to jail to serve the sentence, while the jail term of Saxena and Maheshwari was suspended for 45 days to allow them to challenge their conviction before a superior court.

The relief was granted to the two on a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh each.

"The convict persons i.e. A.K. Saxena and Manoj Maheshwari shall not travel abroad, unless specific permission in this regard is granted by High Court," the judge said.

The accused were the office bearers of the company at the time the coal block was allocated.

The CBI was represented by additional legal advisor Sanjay Kumar and special public prosecutors A P Singh, N P Srivastava, and A K Pathak.

According to the CBI, the case was filed on the basis of a preliminary enquiry into allegations of irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks between 1993 and 2005.

The company was allotted the Marki Mangli coal blocks II, III and IV in Maharashtra.

The CBI had conducted raids in Nagpur, Yavatmal and Mumbai in connection with the case.

In the FIR, the agency alleged the accused "irregularly entered mining lease deeds under the name of Virangana Steels, which did not exist." According to the CBI, the request to change the name of the company to Topworth was also denied by the coal ministry on the grounds that there was a change in the shareholding pattern of the company.

The CBI also claimed to have found during its inquiry that the company resorted to excessive mining, without augmenting the capacity of its existing sponge iron plant, in violation of norms. PTI UK UK VN VN