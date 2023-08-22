Coal scam: Delhi HC suspends former public servant's 3-yr sentence, asks CBI to respond to appeal

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the three-year sentence of former public servant K C Samria, who challenged his conviction and jail term in a case related to irregularities in coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisment

The high court issued notice to the CBI and sought its response on Samria's appeal challenging a trial court's judgement convicting and sentencing him in the case.

It admitted the appeal and listed in the category of regular matter for further hearing along with connected appeals of other convicts.

"Keeping in view that the appellant was never arrested during the trial and keeping in mind that the co-accused public servants have already been granted bail by a co-ordinate bench of this court, I am of the opinion that the sentencing order of the trial court qua the appellant shall remain suspended till the pendency of the appeal," Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

Advertisment

The CBI was represented through its counsel Tarannum Cheema in the case.

On August 16, another bench of the high court had suspended the three-year sentence of co-accused and ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and former public servant K S Kropha and granted them bail till pendency of their appeals.

The high court has also issued notices and sought responses from the CBI on their appeals challenging their conviction and sentence in the case.

Advertisment

The trial court, in July, had convicted and awarded three-year jail terms to Gupta, Kropha and Samria in the case.

They were, however, granted bail for 45 days by the trial court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment before the high court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Rahul Tyagi, appearing for Samria, said the convict has already deposited the fine amount of Rs 20,000 imposed by the trial court.

He said Samria was never arrested during the trial and urged the court to suspend the jail term, saying the sentence of other co-accused public servants has already been suspended by the high court.

In its verdict, the trial court had said, "The present case relates to allocation of a coal block. The convicts had obtained the said block by committing cheating with the government of India. Prosecution is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge." In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the trial court had on July 13 held the seven accused guilty under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI SKV ZMN