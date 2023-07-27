Coal scam: Former MP Vijay Darda lodged in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Lokmat Choirman Vijay Darda was lodged in central jail number 2 at Tihar prison here on Wednesday after a city court sentenced him to four years in jail in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

A senior jail official said that after all the formalities, including the medical checkup, Darda was lodged in ward number 3 of central jail number 2.

Earlier in the day, the court sentenced Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal to four years in jail in the case, holding that the convicts obtained the block by "cheating" the Centre.

All three convicts were taken into custody immediately after the order of the court, which also said the prosecution is justified in saying that the loss to the nation was huge.

“Convicts Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Vijay Darda and Devender Darda are taken into custody and be sent to jail to serve the sentence,” the judge said.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also awarded three-year jail terms to ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants -- K S Kropha and K C Samria -- in the case.

The three convicts were, however, granted bail by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment before the high court.